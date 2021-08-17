There will be a wide choice of keg beers from local brewers, ciders, refreshments and music in the garden at Southwick Community Centre on Saturday, September 4.

Nigel Bubloz, who heads up the beer festival team, said: “Our main purpose is to welcome people back to the community centre and to put on an event that will be fun and sociable after such difficult times.”

The annual beer festival is a fundraising event for Southwick Community Centre but like so many other events in the past 18 months, the events scheduled for May 2020 and May 2021 had to be cancelled.

Rather than wait another year for the usual two-day event, the team has decided to go ahead with a one-day festival, with keg beers rather than cask ales.

Some of the brewers will be at the festival to serve the beer and chat to customers.

Refreshments will be available from a burger and hot-dog van, and ice-cream and waffle barrows will be there in the afternoon. Live music will come from from Karl Bashford and Friends and The Fox Brothers.

The whole of the centre and its lovely garden will be used, ensuring plenty of space and ventilation. Tickets are £5 for the whole day, 11am to 11pm, but numbers are limited. Visit www.southwickcommunitycentre.org.uk to book.