Perfect brunch recipe for Father's Day

Ingredients for two (double for four)

1 red onion

​2 tomatoes

Loaded sausage and egg naan with coriander chutney from Gousto

​2 British free-range eggs

​1 garlic clove

​15g fresh root ginger

​10g coriander

​4 Cumberland sausages

​1 tsp ground coriander

​20g mint sauce

​15ml white wine vinegar

​2 white potatoes

​30ml mayonnaise

2 plain naan breads

Method

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ Gas 7

Chop the potatoes (skins on) into bite-sized pieces

Chop the tomatoes into wedges

Step 2

Add the chopped potatoes and tomato wedges to one side of a baking tray lined with tin foil

Sprinkle over the ground coriander with a little drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper

Step 3

Add the Cumberland sausages to the other side of the baking tray and put it in the oven for 20-25 min or until the sausages are cooked through

Tip: Cooking for four? Use two trays!

Step 4

While the sausages and potatoes are in the oven, chop the coriander finely, including the stalks

Peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic and ginger

Step 5

Add most of the chopped coriander (save a little for later), ginger and garlic (not a big raw garlic and ginger fan? Try using less!) to a small bowl with 1 tsp [2 tsp for four] cold water and give everything a good mix up

Add the white wine vinegar, 1 tbsp [2 tbsp] olive oil, a pinch of salt and a pinch of sugar and mix to combine – this is your coriander chutney

Step 6

Peel and finely dice 1/2 [1 for four people] red onion and combine it with the remaining chopped coriander – this is your red onion salad

Tip: Cooking for two? Save the remaining onion for another recipe!

Combine the mayo and mint sauce with a splash of cold water – this is your mint mayo

When your sausages are almost ready, add the naans to a baking tray and put the tray in the oven for 3 min or until the bread is hot

Step 7

Meanwhile, heat a medium, wide-based pan (preferably non-stick with a matching lid) with a drizzle of vegetable oil over a medium-low heat

Once hot, crack the eggs into the pan

Tip: Give your eggs a little shake before you crack for perfectly centred yolks!

Cover with a lid and cook for 2-3 min or until done to your liking

Step 8

Mix the roasted tomato and potatoes together in the tray and slice the cooked sausages in half lengthways

Top the warmed naan with the sliced sausages and a fried egg, then dollop over the mint mayo and red onion salad

Serve the tomatoey roasties to the side and drizzle the coriander chutney all over