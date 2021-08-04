Bayside Social: Worthing MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt reveals opening date for his new beach-side restaurant
Worthing MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt has revealed the opening date for his new Bayside Social restaurant and exclusive early access bookings have opened.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 9:59 am
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:04 am
Bayside Social will bring a touch of Miami to Worthing with Kenny’s new venture, his third restaurant.
Diners will enjoy 180-degree views of the beautiful Worthing coastline and Kenny has created a new beachside menu, featuring ‘nice and simple’ breakfasts and a variety of small plates with a laid-back, beach-side vibe.
Located at 1 Beach Parade, part of the Bayside development next to Splashpoint, the restaurant is due to open on Saturday, September 4.
Kenny will soon be showcasing his new menu to invited guests and we will bring you more news once we have it.
Visit www.baysidesocial.co.uk for more information about booking.