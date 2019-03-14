Findon village house with five bedrooms in a prime location

This attractive and individually designed detached residence offers spacious accommodation in a prime location in Findon village.
Campbell House, in Stable Lane, has a spacious reception hall which gives access to principle rooms, including the double-aspect lounge, dining area, separate TV room and spacious kitchen/family room, which in turn gives access to a feature newly-constructed, triple-aspect orangery with underfloor heating.
The ground floor is complete with utility room and two cloakrooms.
To the first floor, accessed from the galleried landing with lantern roof, are four double bedrooms and a fully fitted study/bedroom five, a family bath/shower room, WC and en-suite to the two principle bedrooms.
Outside, the remotely-operated electric gate gives access to the large, easy-to-maintain front garden, giving ample off-road parking and with barn-style double garage.
The good-sized rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and measures 70ft in length.
Guide price: £850,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Michael Jones, 208 Findon Road, Findon Valley, BN14 0EJ. Telephone 01903 872949 or email: finvalley@michaeljones.co.uk