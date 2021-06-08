Recipes to recreate a taste of Italy at home

Courtesy of Tarantella is features its organic range of tomato-based ingredients includes chopped tomatoes, peeled plum tomatoes, tomato passata and tomato puree.

COD & CHORIZO TOMATO BAKE

Prep: 15 minutes

Cook: 15-20 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

120g chorizo, diced

1 onion, diced

400g can Tarantella Chopped Tomatoes

50g pitted black olives, sliced

1 tbsp capers

150ml chicken stock

4 cod loins, approx. 500g

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

50g breadcrumbs

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Preheat the oven to 200oC, gas mark 6.

Method

Heat a large saucepan and fry the chorizo and onion for 4-5 minutes. Add the tomatoes, olives, capers and stock and bring to the boil, simmer for 5 minutes then transfer to an ovenproof serving dish. Nestle the cod loins into the sauce and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a small frying pan and fry the breadcrumbs and garlic for 1-2 minutes until golden and crispy, stir in the parsley. Sprinkle over the cooked cod to serve. Great served with new potatoes or mash or simply salad.

Cooks tip

Try using salmon or haddock instead of the cod.

SAUSAGE & LENTIL BRAISE

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 stick celery, diced

250g dried Puy lentils, rinsed

150ml red wine

690g jar Tarantella Organic Tomato Passata

2 sprigs oregano

300ml chicken stock

70g can Tarantella Organic Tomato Puree

454g pack 8 herby sausages

Method

Heat 1 tbsp oil in a large saucepan and fry the onion and celery for 4-5 minutes. Stir in the lentils and wine and cook until the wine is reduced by half.

Stir in the passata, oregano, stock and tomato puree, cover and simmer on a low heat for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally until the lentils are tender.

Meanwhile, fry the sausages in the remaining oil according to the pack instructions and serve with the lentils.

Great served with a green salad and crusty bread.

Cooks tip

Swap the Puy lentils for green lentils and serve with chicken or smoked sausages.

SPAGHETTI BOLOGNESE

Prep: 10 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 onion, diced

1 stick celery, diced

500g minced beef

1 clove garlic, chopped

2 x 400g cans Tarantella Chopped Tomatoes

70g can Tarantella Tomato Puree

1 tsp dried oregano

200ml beef stock

300g spaghetti

Grated Parmigiano Reggiano to serve

Method

Heat a large saucepan and fry the onion, celery and minced beef for 2-3 minutes to brown. Stir in the garlic, chopped tomatoes, tomato puree, oregano and stock, cover and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the lid for the last 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, cook the spaghetti in boiling water according to pack instructions until just tender, drain and return to the pan. Stir in the Bolognese sauce and season to taste.

Serve with grated Parmigiano Reggiano.

Cooks tip

Great mixed with pasta shapes, topped with grated Cheddar and baked. Serve with jacket potatoes with a pinch of chili flakes.