The past year has seen us rely on our loved ones in ways we have never done before and so now, with Valentine’s Day and the season of love upon us, we are offering readers the opportunity to send a short public greeting to their Valentine.

All you need to do, before Thursday, February 3 2022, 11pm deadline, is fill in this form and we will do the rest.

Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for and who it is from. Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames.

We will also need your contact details. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

Once we have the messages, we will then publish them in the last edition before Valentine’s Day.