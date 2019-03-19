East Preston character house close to the seafront

This detached three bedroom character house is situated close to the seafront in East Preston.

The property, in Normandy Lane, is also only 350 yards from shops and cafes.

Enter through the front door to the hallway with its beautiful wood block flooring, the west-facing lounge/dining room is to the right and further along the hallway is the kitchen.

Also on the ground floor is the family bathroom and the third bedroom.

Upstairs there are two further double bedrooms.

Outside, the 30ft by 33ft rear garden is laid to lawn with patio, summerhouse and shed.

Guide price £385,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, 35 Sea Road, East Preston, BN16 1JN. Telephone 01903 770055 or email: eastpreston@cooper-adams.com