Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the week - Saffi the Staffie

Saffi is a sweet and spirited two year old Staffie who loves playing with her toys, and is looking for owners who could join her on quiet walks in the countryside.

She is always happy to see her favourite friends, and although it may take a little while to build up a bond with her, once she knows you well, she’ll love nothing more than your company and affection.

Saffi will need to be the only pet in an adult-only household, where there is always someone about to spend time with her.

A peaceful, stable home-environment with owners who have plenty of time to dedicate to Saffi, would be her dream come true.

Contact the Dogs Trust Shoreham team on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/shoreham.