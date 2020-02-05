Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Joshua is looking for a loving home

Joshua is an excitable dog with a friendly character.

The eight-year-old labrador-cross is seeking an adult-only home with a garden and no other pets.

Tracey Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “This sweet boy may be entering his senior years but he’s still very active, loves to play with his toys and is always keen to use his brain when solving a food puzzle.

“He is a fun chap who adores spending time with his favourite people.”

Joshua can become nervous around traffic and will have to wear a muzzle whilst being walked.

Tracey said: “Joshua’s new owners will need to dedicate lots of their time to him by continuing training and taking him on quiet walks where he can avoid bumping into other dogs.”

To find out more, call Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 915100 or visit the rehoming centre based at Brighton Road, Shoreham.