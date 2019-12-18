Dogs Trust Shoreham Dog of the Week: Energetic Dexter needs an active owner

Dexter is an energetic five-year-old with a sensitive side.

The male collie-cross is looking for an active household with a sizable garden, no other pets and no residents under 14.

New owners must understand that Dexter is often nervous and will need support with building confidence around car travel and traffic, as well as needing multiple meetings to feel comfortable around a new owner.

Despite needing to be the only pet in the household, Dexter gains confidence from other dogs and will benefit greatly from having other dogs to go on a walk.

Tracy Rae, rehoming centre manager said: “Dexter is a handsome and friendly collie-cross, he is a sociable lad always keen to interact with people.”

To find out more, contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 452576 or visit the Centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham.