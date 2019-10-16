Dogs Trust Shoreham dog of the week Ben has ‘heart of gold’

Ben is a gentle-natured, nine-year-old staffie looking for a home.

Ben is friendly to everyone he meets and has made quite the impact on carers and volunteers at Dogs Trust Shoreham, who say he has a ‘heart of gold’ and is ‘great fun to be around’.

Tracy Rae, rehoming centre manager, said: “Ben would make for a very loyal and loving best friend to owners who can dedicate lots of time to him and really make him feel like part of the family.”

Ben is still very active, despite his age, and is always keen to play fetch and go for walks.

Ben loves nothing more than human company so is looking for an owner who wants a loyal companion always by their side.

Ideally, he will live in a multiple-person household, with owners who are always around to keep him company.

While Ben needs to be the only dog at home, he can live with cats and children over the age of 12. It is also essential that he has his own garden in his new home.

To find out more contact Dogs Trust Shoreham on 01273 915100. The Rehoming Centre is based on Brighton Road, Shoreham.