Detached Shoreham Beach chalet bungalow with five bedrooms in Old Fort Road

This five bedroom, detached house in Old Fort Road on Shoreham Beach has potential for a granny annexe.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a 40ft sun room, a 27ft L-shaped lounge, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, office/bedroom five, inner hallway, bedroom, a bathroom, separate cloakroom, and a second inner hallway leading to another bedroom.

On the first floor there are two further bedrooms, one with access to a balcony with south faicng views, and a bathroom.

Outside, the rear garden is laid to patio slabs with a shed and raised flowerbed.

The front garden has a central lawned area with a brick driveway providing off-road parking for six cars leading to a double garage.

Shoreham has a wide range of shopping facilities including the Holmbush Centre with Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Next on the outskirts of the town.

There are schools for all ages and many leisure and sporting facilities in Shoreham and the surrounding area, with sailing being particularly popular.

An internal viewing is highly recommended and the vendor is suited.

Price: £750,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Warwick Baker Estate Agents, 21 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 461144 or email: info@warwickbaker.co.uk