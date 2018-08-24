Davison High School take to the stage with The Boy Friend

Davison High School has put a variety of stage productions over the years, and these pictures from our archive show the cast of a few of their shows from the 80s or 90s.

The picture at the top of the page is from a production of Sandy Wilson’s The Boy Friend – a romantic spoof of 1920s musical comedies about an heiress on a quest to find a boyfriend on the French Riviera – the male parts were likely played by boys from St Andrews High School.

Davison High School ' The Roman Invasion of Ramsbottom

The picture above shows the cast of a production of The Roman Invasion of Ramsbottom, a comedy about a Roman governor’s attempts to build motorways in Britain – a version of which aired on ITV on Boxing Day in 1980.

––– Also in the news, GCSE students across the area have been celebrating after receiving their results; an Angmering grandfather has taken to caring for hedgehogs to help him overcome a spinal injury; and a memorial to honour the victims of the Shoreham Airshow crash is almost ready for installation on the banks of the River Adur –––

We’re not sure what productions the other pictures below are from, the presence of a witch, fairy godmother, rabbit and grass skirts has completely thrown us in the one bottom left – not to mention the suspiciously Trump-esque character in the bottom right picture.

Answers on a postcard...

Davison High School ' is that supposed to be Donald Trump at the back?

• If you have any old pictures you would like to share with other readers, email them to news@worthingherald.co.uk, news@shorehamherald.co.uk or news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk, or send them by post to Nostalgia, Herald & Gazette, Cannon House, Chatsworth Road, Worthing, BN11 1NA.