PICTURES: The custom Rolls-Royce with a built in refrigerator

A‘boat-tail’ car specially commissioned by a wealthy buyer, the vehicle sees Rolls-Royce return to custom commissions

By Connor Gormley
Thursday, 27th May 2021, 6:38 pm

The car was created to reflect the specialised demands of its wealthy patron. With a hand-crafted body and interior, the car’s rear-deck opens up into an al-fresco hosting area at the touch of a button, complete with cocktail chairs, a double refrigerator and a parasol.

Read on to see some photos of the car in action, or click here to learn more about Rolls-Royce’s latest.

