Man denies driving at 201mph in stolen Audi

James Hollett was charged in relation to an incident on the M23 near Gatwick Airport

A motorist accused of driving at 201mph on a public road while filming himself with a mobile phone has denied the charges.

James Hollett, 40, from Horsham, was arrested after video footage was posted online showing an Audi reaching an indicated 201mph.

Hollett appeared appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to face three charges – aggravated vehicle-taking and dangerous driving, and two counts of dangerous driving.

Hollett is accused of taking an Audi RS6 without its owner's consent (Stock photo: Audi)

He is accused of taking the Audi RS6 without its owner’s consent on April 20, 2020 and driving it dangerously along the M23 motorway between Gatwick Airport and Crawley in West Sussex while recording the incident on a mobile phone.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges, which also relate to alleged dangerous driving near Crawley on the same day last year and on the A24 near Horsham on June 2, 2019.

Hollett was summonsed to court after an investigation by Sussex Police led to the seizure of a black Audi RS6.

The case was adjourned until September 1 and sent to Lewes Crown Court.