Butlin’s to unveil 'world’s first' helter skelter water ride at Bognor resort

Butlin’s has said it is preparing to unveil the 'world’s first' helter skelter water ride in its new £40m swimming pool at the Bognor Regis resort.

The seaside-inspired swimming pool, set to open in April, is believed to be one of the largest UK coastal investments in 2019, according to Butlins.

Bognor helter skelter water ride. Picture contributed

A Butlin's spokesman said: "This is the first time that a traditional seaside helter skelter has been turned into a water slide in a swimming pool.

"The ride stands at an impressive 7.4 metres tall, has 22 steps for guests to climb and has been created by the innovative European manufacturer Van Egdom."

The spokesman said that guests will be able to visit the pool 'at any time of the year'.

"The brand-new swimming pool, which is exclusive to Butlin’s Bognor Regis, also boasts stick-of-rock slides, rapids, a wave machine and areas dedicated purely to toddlers," it added.

"Parents can kick back, relax and watch the world go by on a sun lounger, in a beach hut or watch the fun from a new cafe, which offers great views out over the pool."

Resort director Jeremy Pardey said the priority was to make the new pool 'innovative, fun, safe and secure'.

He added: "Guests repeatedly tell us that a brilliant swimming pool is one of their top three reasons for taking a break at Butlin’s.

"When we decided to build a new one we wanted to make sure it was innovative, fun, safe and secure, and provided facilities for changing, viewing and refreshments that ensured the whole family could enjoy as much quality time together as they wanted.

"We believe our new pool will do that, and we believe it will be the best of its kind in the country, and quite possibly in Europe.”

Butlin's said the whole changing village is in excess of 800 square metres and houses more than 700 lockers, whilst it said the resort has also seen a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in bookings.

"And most importantly, the pool is for every guest as unlimited use is included in the price of the break," the spokesman said.

