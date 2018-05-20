Beer walk returns to Adur Valley

The second Adur Valley Beer Walk is planned for the bank holiday weekend, following a successful launch last year.

Organised by Brighton and South Downs CAMRA, the walk on Saturday, May 26, coincides with the start of Steyning Festival but it is not a festival event.

There are four breweries in the Adur Valley and the walk will take in two of them, Riverside Brewery in Upper Beeding and Adur Brewery in Shoreham.

Both will be open from midday to 6pm and visitors will be able to sample the beers.

The walk between the two breweries is about two and a half miles, along the riverside, across the valley and down country lanes, or people can take the No.2 bus some of the way.

Adrian Towler said: “The walk is very informal, with walkers just going at their own pace, and there are eight interesting pubs to be passed on the way.

“Walkers will probably stop in some of them to try beers from the other two Adur Valley breweries, Dark Star and Downlands.

“The Adur Valley Beer Walk was first tried out last May and was very well received.The local branch of CAMRA, who have organised it, hope it will be even busier this year.”

Footpath routes are on leaflets at the breweries or at www.brightoncamra.org.uk