Angmering’s magnificent manor with 700-year history goes up for sale

Positioned in a delightfully secluded and elevated position on a quiet country lane a mile to the east of Angmering village, Ecclesden Manor has been a much-loved family home for more than 25 years.

The house has seen great changes over the last 700 years and the outstanding property is now for sale with local agent Michael Jones & Company for offers in excess of £2.25m.

Property SUS-190318-133213003

With origins as early as 1324, the historical significance of the house is confirmed by its Grade ll* listing and comments in Pevsner’s Architectural Guide as ‘the most important building surviving in the Angmering neighbourhood’.

The seven bedroom property has an impressive vaulted reception hall with magnificent oak staircase rising to a galleried landing and first floor accommodation.

The ground floor rooms all benefit from impressive southerly views and a wealth of period features which reflect throughout the house, including the medieval ‘screens’ passage, oak panelled walls, impressive stone fireplaces and the superbly painted walls and ceiling in the dining room complete with gold leaf frieze.

As impressive as the property itself are the superbly presented, spacious and landscaped grounds of approximately 10 acres that it stands in.

Property SUS-190318-133315003

The gardens with distant views of the adjoining countryside as far as the coast were professionally designed by garden designer John Brookes with ease of maintenance a priority.

Richard Heppenstall, director, Michael Jones & Company, said: “This is an exciting and extremely rare opportunity to own a historical gem nestled in an idyllic location.

“We are thrilled to bring Ecclesden Manor to the market and you cannot fully appreciate the size and beauty of the house and its grounds until you step inside”.

If you would like to discuss this exceptional property and find out more, get in touch with Michael Jones & Company’s Rustington office by phone 01903 850850 or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk

Property SUS-190318-133303003

Property SUS-190318-133251003

Property SUS-190318-133226003