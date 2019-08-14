An idyllic spa break with fantastic food in a peaceful setting in Midhurst

A spa break is the perfect way to hit reset. Take some time for you to stop, do nothing away from your phone either on your own or share with a loved one.

As we drove to Park House, Hotel and Spa near Midhurst my husband and I were looking forward to some peace and quiet.

Nestled in the heart of the South Downs National Park is the hotel, which comprises of twenty one luxury en-suite bedrooms in the main hotel building and three adjacent cottages.

We had a ground floor room in the South Downs Cottage with a patio where you can enjoy a cup of tea in the morning or an evening drink within the confines of your room.

As we explored the hotel there is a also a traditional grass tennis court, a large croquet lawn, bowls lawn and a six hole par three eighteen tee golf course and a nine hole putting green.

That night we were booked to have some food in the restaurant but before, we settled in the bar for a drink.

The wine list is extensive with varieties from England, Argentina, Hungary and Romania.

I opted for an English wine the Schonburger 2016 from Danebury in Hampshire, it was light and crisp and really refreshing.

During our stay we picked from the spring menu, which includes three courses for £45.

To start my husband chose the asparagus,

poached egg, honey glazed ham and hollandaise sauce.

The asparagus was cooked well with a little bite, while the egg yolk oozed out as he cut into it with the salty sweet ham.

I was intrigued by the peppered Sussex beef carpaccio, Stilton salad with cabernet vinegar dressing.

The beef was thinly sliced with a peppery kick which paired nicely with the strong and creamy taste of the Stilton.

For the main course my husband instantly wanted the lamb rump with fennel, kohlrabi and red onion.

It was a very rich dish with a strong meaty flavour, he described it as a hearty meal.

I chose the guinea fowl with chilli and lime sweetcorn and spring onions. It was spring on a plate really light but packed a punch with the lime and chilli undercurrent.

For sides we went for the spring greens with bacon and hand cut chips (£3.50 supplement each). The chips were huge and my husband found it was great at mopping up any left over sauce.

Although we were suitably full I had already spotted the chocolate and mint souffle with Baileys ice cream and couldn’t resist.

There was a 20 minute wait but it was well worth it, it was huge. Light as a cloud and just as fluffy it was the right mix of mint and chocolate I just wish there was an extra scoop of the ice cream which was delicious.

My husband doesn’t have a massive sweet tooth but was taken by the apricot and almond custard slice with raspberry sorbet.

The pastry was flaky and the custard creamy with the raspberry sorbet adding a bit of bite to take away from the sweetness.

The next day we enjoyed a relaxing day in the spa starting with some treatments to ease the tension of a stressful week at work.

On hearing that Park House is the first spa in Sussex to introduce specialist wellness therapies from leading skin care specialists Germaine de Capuccini, I decided to have its aloe and mint cooling body therapy treatment (£90 for 95 minutes).

It starts with imagining yourself on a beach and putting any negative or painful thoughts onto a boat and watching it sail away.

The treatment is a light touch massage using aloe vera to hydrate the skin, lemon oil to purify and mint to refresh, as well as rose hip oil to soothe and nourish.

I have had massages before and this one was a little different in that the pressure that was applied wasn’t hard but enough to feel that something was happening.

At the beginning of the massage the Obsidian healing stones were placed on my back. After the 90 minutes were up I felt relaxed but also my head felt clearer and lighter like a fog had lifted.

My husband enjoyed the gentlemen’s retreat face and body fusion (£95).

A 90 minute treatment it includes a full body massage which stimulates the lymphatic circulation and a deep cleansing facial and scalp treatment.

He described it a proper massage and ideal after he had recently run a marathon to iron out all those kinks from running 26.2 miles.

Afterwards I met my husband in the relaxation room and we both enjoyed a bit of peace and quiet before heading home to normality.

It was just what we needed and Park House is the perfect retreat.

For more information, visit parkhousehotel.com



