Nativity at Holmbush First School in December 2006 with Rebecca Bushby and Oliver Reid as Mary and Joseph, angels and a band. Picture: Stephen Goodger
Nativity at Holmbush First School in December 2006 with Rebecca Bushby and Oliver Reid as Mary and Joseph, angels and a band. Picture: Stephen Goodger

9 pictures of Nativity plays in Shoreham and Southwick from 2006

Nothing indicates Christmas is nearly here more than a Nativity play.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 6th December 2021, 4:53 pm

We hope to be running pictures of this year’s festive shows but while we wait for this, here are pictures of various Nativity plays performed by schools and churches 15 years ago.

SEE ALSO: 21 pictures of Nativity plays in Worthing and Sompting from 2006

7 pictures of Nativity plays in Ferring and Findon from 2006

1.

Nativity at Holmbush First School in December 2006 with Rebecca Bushby and Oliver Reid as Mary and Joseph, angels and a band. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

2.

Nativity at Holmbush First School in December 2006 with Rebecca Bushby and Oliver Reid as Mary and Joseph, angels and a band. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

3.

Nativity at Holmbush First School in December 2006 with Rebecca Bushby and Oliver Reid as Mary and Joseph, angels and a band. Picture: Stephen Goodger

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales

4.

Manor Hall First School's Nativity play in Southwick in December 2006. Picture: Gerald Thompson

Photo: Worthing

Photo Sales
ShorehamSouthwickWorthingFerring
Next Page
Page 1 of 2