Worthing woman, 71, is running a mile for charity

A 71-year-old Worthing woman is looking forward to running a mile after building up her steps with a new fundraising group.

Run the One was set up by Independent Age to encourage people to train to run, walk or jog a mile for the first time, or get back into exercise after a break.

Roz Anderson, 71, says running has been a late addition to her life

The Celebration Mile event takes place at Victoria Park in Worthing on Sunday, July 21, and Roz Anderson cannot wait, having been encouraged back to running after stopping due to polymyalgia rheumatica.

Roz started exercising in her 50s but stopped when she was diagnosed the condition, which causes pain, stiffness and inflammation in the muscles.

Signing up for Run the One has enabled her to reintroduce herself to exercise gradually, with support from coach Chris Carter.

Roz said: “Exercise and running have been a late addition to my life but they have been invaluable over the last few years, helping me feel stronger, happier and healthier.

Training with Run the One at Fernhurst Recreation Ground in Goring

“Joining the Run the One group lead by Chris Carter has been immensely positive and rising up to the challenge of completing the full mile will be a proper celebration.”

She is raising money for Independent Age to give back ‘a little something’ in return. The money will go towards the charity’s advice and friendship services, and help it speak up for those who are lonely, vulnerable or in need of help.

Roz added: “I decided to join Run the One because exercise has so many benefits, especially for older people. What I love about it is that Chris motivates, interests and informs us, using things like cones, instead of having us just running around a track, and she is able to reach each person at their own level, which makes it a lot of fun.

“All the other participants are very friendly and encouraging, too. I’m really looking forward to finishing the mile, as well as having fun and a feeling of accomplishment, at the celebration event.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rosalind-Anderson1 to make a donation.

Run the One launched exclusively in Worthing, Ferring, Lancing and Shoreham this summer, with sessions at a number of park locations for adults of all ages.

Chris, who leads the group, said: “It’s been wonderful to see so many people who have never done much running or exercising before throwing themselves into Run the One.

“Everyone has brought so much enthusiasm to each session and you can tell that they’re all having fun, encouraging each other to reach the next mini-goal.

“Everyone has been taking the sessions at their own pace and there’s no pressure to do more than you feel comfortable with.

“It really is the taking part that counts, and I’ve seen participants go from strength to strength after the first few sessions.”

Visit www.independentage.org/runtheone for more information.