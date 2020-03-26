Worthing Hospital staff put out appeal for iPads for patients in isolation

Worthing Hospital staff are in desperate need of iPads for patients in isolation and have put out an appeal for help from the community.

Peter Murphy posted a message to the Supporting Frontline Staff Facebook group following the kind donations of pizza and cakes over the past week.

Hospital staff show their grateful thanks

He said: “Hi all, we are in desperate need for iPads for patients in isolation, these poor patients can’t see their families but could Face Time them with iPads, would any companies be able to donate?”

Nazha Maizi, founder of the group, said deliveries had been made for various departments at the hospital and many messages of grateful thanks had been posted to the group.

She added: “We have had a direct appeal for help from the corona ward at Worthing Hospital for iPads so that patients can see and speak to their families. It could be the last time they get to speak to their relatives.

“Also, staff in all departments are in desperate need of hand cream and moisturiser.”

Coronavirus: Key workers

Find Supporting Frontline Staff on Facebook for more information or visit paypal.me/pools/c/8nD4vszevI to make a donation.

