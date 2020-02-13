Worthing coronavirus: Isolation pods set up outside Worthing Hospital

Isolation assessment pods have been set up outside Worthing Hospital where suspected sufferers can be assessed.

On Tuesday (February 11), a healthcare worker from the A&E department in Worthing Hospital was diagnosed as the 8th confirmed case of the virus - officially named covid-19 - before following NHS advice and isolating themselves.

Isolation pods outside Worthing Hospital

All services at the hospital, including surgery and outpatient appointments, are operating normally and a spokesman asked the public to ease pressure on the A&E by seeking alternative treatment for non-emergency issues.

Isolation pods outside Worthing Hospital - called NHS 111 pods - are part of a nationwide roll-out designed to limit the spread of the virus.

An NHS spokesman said: “Anyone returning from Hubei province in the last 14 days should stay indoors, avoid contact with other people and call NHS 111 whether or not they are showing symptoms.

“Anyone with a cough, fever, or shortness of breath who attends hospital and has recently returned from China, will be advised to follow signs to NHS 111 pods and call for advice, so they stay isolated from other patients and avoid causing unnecessary pressure in A&E.”

The NHS is also trialling swabbing in the community to make the diagnosis process quicker and easier.

Like with other illnesses, coronavirus infection usually occurs through close contact with a person with novel coronavirus via cough and sneezes or hand contact.

Everyone is being reminded to follow Public Health England advice to:

- Always carry tissues with you and use them to catch your cough or sneeze. Then bin the tissue, and wash your hands.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after using public transport.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Avoid close contact with people who are unwell.

You can find the latest information and advice from Public Health England at www.gov.uk/coronavirus