Worthing charity Guild Care highlights importance of art in care homes for National Care Home Open Day

Did you know that local charity Guild Care opened its first care home in Worthing back in 1943?

Today the charity runs three purpose-built specialist care homes, providing residential care for the older people, those living with dementia, those who require nursing, as well as offering short-term bookable respite.

Joy Farley from Caer Gwent care home

Even though many Guild Care residents are well into their 90s, the charity strongly believes in helping people remain active, both mentally and physically. The health and mental wellbeing of its residents is of upmost importance and art and other creative activities play a very important part in achieving that.

Eileen Garbutt, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Haviland House, which specialises in dementia care, said: “From early stage dementia when creative abilities are encouraged, art activities can boost our residents social, reminiscence and emotional esteem.

“And for later stage dementia, the sensory art and colourful objects grips attentions, especially when music accompanies the movement of the colours. It benefits many people in many ways from dexterity to creative wellbeing as well as it being either a spiritual or group social activity.”

That is why Guild Care is pleased to support National Care Home Open Day, which is in its seventh year. This year, it falls on Friday, June 28 and the focus is Arts in Care, showcasing the artistic activities many care homes like Guild Care undertake with their residents throughout the year.

In the lead-up to Care Home Open Day, residents at the charity’s homes have been busy with their paintbrushes, showcasing their artistic talents by producing several butterfly-themed paintings.

Joy Farley, 93, who has been a resident at Caer Gwent for the past year, said: “It was really enjoyable to paint, it’s so therapeutic and relaxing.”

The butterfly paintings were created by a group of residents at both Caer Gwent and Guild Care’s Linfield House nursing home, working closely with Nadine, an artist from Creative Mojo.

Some of the butterfly paintings have been sent to the Care Home Open Day headquarters in Devon to be put on a tree of celebration.

One resident from Linfield House said ‘art is very important because it helps with my concentration, I love it’ as well as ‘art proves very relaxing and is a very social activity, we all enjoy the sessions’.

Marie Saunders, health and wellbeing co-ordinator at Linfield House, added: “I think art is wonderful as it shows that everyone can produce something no matter how old they are or the dementia they may have.”

All Guild Care homes are open to the public every day of the week. So, if you are considering a care home for yourself, a family member or friend and want to find out more please do pop in any time.

Alternatively, call the customer services team to book a tour on 01903 327327 or email enquiry@guildcare.org.