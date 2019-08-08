Worthing care home given ‘outstanding’ rating

A Worthing care home is celebrating an outstanding result in their recent care inspection.

Melrose Care Home, in Wykeham Road, has been given an ‘outstanding’ rating in the latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) – an improvement from ‘good’ three years ago.

Melrose Care Home, Worthing outstanding CQC rating. Pic Steve Robards SR1919245 SUS-190508-170800001

The home’s managing director, Louise Bruce, said the result was testament to so much hard work behind the scenes.

“We are delighted, because it’s recognition for the team who work so hard – we’re all working so hard to make the lives better for our residents,” she said.

“We keep working to improve further, which we don’t find that difficult with a person-centred approach.

“We just keep asking them what they want us to do and we make sure we listen to their wishes. We’re constantly looking to how we can improve and regularly hold management meetings to talk about areas where we can do better.”

The CQC report was published in July, following an inspection in March, and found the home provided a ‘high standard of care’.

Staff showed a dedication and enthusiasm to support people to live meaningful lives, it said, giving Melrose a ‘home away from home’ feel.

The service was found to be responsive to people’s individual needs and circumstances, with residents involved in the planning of innovative activities that reduced social isolation.

Staff delivered end of life care with empathy, compassion and care, the report said.

Melrose Care Home was rated as ‘outstanding’ in the categories of care, responsiveness and leadership, and as ‘good’ for its safety and effectiveness.

It provides nursing care and support for up to 26 elderly people with long term health conditions or who need end of life care.