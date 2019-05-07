Widow, 86, died at Worthing Hospital after 'unwitnessed' care home fall

An 86-year-old widow died at Worthing Hospital after suffering an ‘unwitnessed’ fall at her care home.

Audrey Hitch was living at Appletree House care home in Lancing when she suffered at fall on New Year’s Day this year, her inquest heard.

An inquest into her death was held at Centenary House in Crawley this morning.

Coroner’s officer Amy Lelliott told the hearing: “She had her own room and staff checked on her every 30 minutes.

“Her son had some concerns and was actively seeking an alternative care home for his mother.”

Moving to the events of January 1, she said: “A carer heard a loud noise from upstairs and found Audrey face down in her room upstairs fitting.”

The emergency services were called and CPR was given to Mrs Hitch, who eventually came round and complained of pain in her leg, the inquest heard.

She was taken to Worthing Hospital where she was diagnosed with a brain contusion, most likely from the fall.

However she sadly died on January 17 at the hospital.

Assistant coroner Joanne Andrews said: “She suffered an unwitnessed fall in her room at her care home and was admitted to Worthing Hospital.

“She sadly died from her injuries.”

Ms Andrews recorded a conclusion of accidental death and expressed her condolences to Ms Hitch’s son and family.