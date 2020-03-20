West Sussex superhero fights coronavirus by shopping for the elderly dressed as spiderman

West Sussex’s very own superhero is helping fight back against coronavirus by shopping for the self-isolated while dressed as Spiderman.

Children’s entertainer Steve Goodwin, who lives in Horsham, said he had been inspired to do good by members of the Horsham Self-Isolation Support Group.

Steve Goodwin as Spiderman

He added: “Quite a lot of parties have to be cancelled at the moment – it’s left me with some time on my hands.

“I thought what can I do to not only help those people and bring a smile to their faces.

“I know I can go out in a car and make collections. Pick up shopping and stuff.”

Steve said he plans to do the shopping trips a couple of times a week and has picked up prescriptions for those in need as well.

Steve Goodwin and his wife Veneda

He added: “I’m making a big deal of telling the shopkeepers and assistants what an amazing job they’re doing. They’re the real super heroes.

“It’s about bringing a bit of joy in uncertain times. I would like it to inspire other people to help out.”

Steve said he would self-isolate if he came down with a temperature or cough but is ‘taking all the precautions’.

He added: “Instead of high fives we’re doing elbow nudges. At the end of each day I will be washing my suit and also spraying [it] with dettol.”