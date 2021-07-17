Weather warning issued for Sussex residents

Priory Park in Chichester today (Saturday, July 17).

With temperatures expected to soar to heights of 28 degrees this weekend, the NHS has offered tips on how best to cope in the hot weather.

The NHS in Sussex is warning residents and visitors about the health risks posed by the heatwave, including; not drinking enough water (dehydration), overheating, which can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

A heatwave can affect anyone, but the most vulnerable people are: older people – especially those over 75, those who live on their own or in a care home, people who have a serious or long term illness, those who may find it hard to keep cool, people who spend a lot of time outside or in hot places.

A spokesperson for NHS Sussex Commissioners, said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy.

"However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk.

“If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support. Also take water with you when travelling and keep up to date with weather forecasts.

“It’s also worth remembering the practical steps to keep homes cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.”

Tips for coping in hot weather look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying health conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk, use sun screen at least with factor 30spf if going outside, stay cool indoors, close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler, drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol, try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, walk in the shade and wear a wide brimmed hat if you have to go out in the heat, make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

If you or someone else feels unwell with a high temperature during hot weather, it may be heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Find out about the signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, and when to get help