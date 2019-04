Fire engines were seen at Worthing Hospital - and this is why.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to a building in Park Avenue, Worthing, at 10.38pm last night to reports of a smell of burning.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

Two fire engines from Worthing attended, and after investigating they discovered an overheating lift motor was the cause.

An engineer was called, and fire crews left the incident in their hands.

They left the scene at 11.15pm.