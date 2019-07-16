Sussex sea swimmer to circuit five piers in one day for Brain Tumour Research

Cycling nearly 60 miles and swimming around five Sussex piers in one day forms just one part of a super challenge raising money and awareness for Brain Tumour Research.

Charlie Dannreuther is an experienced sea swimmer and regularly swims around Brighton Palace Pier.

Charlie Dannreuther has completed one bike ride and has two more planned, including swimming around five piers, to raise money for Brain Tumour Research

On Saturday, July 20, he will add Worthing Pier, Brighton West Pier, Eastbourne Pier and Hasting Pier to the list – and cycle between them.

Starting in Worthing at low tide, Charlie expects the 5 Pier Challenge to take just under eight hours, covering 57.7 miles by bike and swimming more than 3.5km.

Charlie said: “I decided to do this challenge because I realised I knew four people who had suffered brain tumours, including my dad. He was born in Windicroft and lived there as a child. I was christened in Hastings Fishermen’s Museum under the portrait of my grandfather Hubert and it is my grandmother looking at you as you climb the staircase of the Stables Theatre.

“It is fitting that the last pier, after Worthing, Brighton and Eastbourne, is Hastings.”

Charlie, of Preston Drove, Brighton, is a member of Brighton Swimming Club sea section and he believes this 5 Pier Challenge has never been done before.

It is one of three bike rides supporting the charity, starting with the Castle Ride 100 2019 in Kent in May and ending with the main event, cycling 950 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats from August 23 to September 2.

Charlie said: “As well as raising money for research, I also wanted to raise awareness of brain tumours. I was surprised to learn that around 31 brain tumours are identified in the UK every day and that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.

“Yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this disease. Tumours are indiscriminate, devastating and we don’t know enough about them. We need more people to talk about it so we can ask for better treatments.”

