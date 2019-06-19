Shoreham pub wins place in Spartan Chariot Race

Staff from The Amsterdam in Shoreham has won a place in the Spartan Chariot Race for Cancer Research UK, thanks to the support of customers.

The pub, in Upper Shoreham Road, went head-to-head with more than 100 other Stonegate pubs in the southern region to compete and raise the most money for Cancer Research UK, setting a target of £1,000.

A similar Spartan event organised by Stonegate Pub Company in 2017, raising �73,500 for Noah's Ark Children's Hospice in Barnet

Colin Hawkins, regional operations director for Stonegate Pub Company, initiated the fundraising idea, which involves a five-mile race around London in full Spartan dress.

He said: “The team has done a fantastic job in raising so much money, it is an incredible achievement. I am delighted that they have won a space in our exciting chariot race.

“We’ve all been touched by cancer in some way in our lives, so we wanted to do our bit as a division to raise money to help stamp out this awful disease.

“The pub teams and their customers are all behind this and together we intend to raise a big chunk for the cause. Let the race begin!”

On Thursday, June 20, pub staff will complete in eight teams of ten, pedalling on chariots. They will begin in staggered starts and follow a circular route, expected to take 60 to 90 minutes.

The two fastest teams will then compete in a final race to decide the overall winner, before the prize giving at the The Minories pub, near Tower Bridge.