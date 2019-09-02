Shoreham Port finance executive digs deep to help with gardening at Sussex MS Centre

Shoreham Port finance executive Lynn Archer-Matthews rolled up her sleeves and dug deep to help the Sussex MS Centre in Southwick.

Staff at Shoreham Port are encouraged to take one day each year away from their regular working week to volunteer for a charity of their choice and Lynn chose the centre in Southwick Recreation Ground, a stone’s throw from the port’s Nautilus House office.

Shoreham Port finance executive Lynn Archer-Matthews at the Sussex MS Centre in Southwick

She was taken on a tour of the centre and then spent a busy day working in the two gardens, clearing weeds and making them more presentable for the many members who use the centre each day.

Lynn said: “I really enjoyed rolling up my sleeves and getting stuck into some gardening at the Sussex MS Centre. The centre is a fantastic local charity and I’m very thankful to be able to help out in any way.”

The centre is a vibrant, user-led community that helps people living with multiple sclerosis to manage the challenges that come with this life-changing condition.

The centre has around 700 members from across the county and it opens its doors to between 200 and 250 regulars each week.

The rear garden is a beautiful green space that contributes to members' mental health

The charity provides treatments and support to their members, with specialist services such as oxygen therapy, as well as individual holistic therapies and drop-in classes.

Emily-Jane Stuttard, centre manager, said: “It has been fantastic to have Lynn helping out with some gardening at the MS centre for her staff charity day.

“Sustaining our front and rear gardens is important as it’s a really nice place for our members to come and relax.

“While some of our members are keen gardeners and they volunteer when they can, their MS restricts what they are able to do energywise.

“We really value the extra support at key times during each season to ensure the garden is well kept. A beautiful green space here also contributes to our members mental health.

“It is great to have a connection with Shoreham Port and we look forward to more voluntary days.”

The volunteer days provide staff with an opportunity to give something back to the community in which they live and work.

Any local charity with volunteering opportunities should contact Emily Kenneally, communications manager, by email EKenneally@shoreham-port.co.uk or call 01273 598100.

To find out more about Sussex MS Centre and the life-changing work they do for people living with multiple sclerosis, you can visit mssussex.com