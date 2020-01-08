Rustington and East Preston care homes told to improve by inspectors

Two care homes in Rustington and East Preston have been told they must make improvements following their latest inspections.

The Martlets in Fairlands, East Preston, and Rustington Hall in Station Road, Rustington, were both rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the Care Quality Commission in reports published in December.

Rustington Hall. Picture: Kate Shemilt

Rustington Hall had been rated as ‘good’ in 2017 – but at this visit, inspectors said they found ‘inconsistencies’ in patient records relating to risk and topical medicines, saw two instances where ‘people’s dignity was not always promoted’, and ‘found shortfalls in governance and auditing’.

While The Martlets was graded as ‘requires improvement’ overall for the fourth consecutive time, the rating for leadership ‘deteriorated’ to ‘inadequate’, the lowest possible rating, according to the CQC report.

It said: “There were widespread and significant shortfalls in service leadership. Leaders and the culture they created did not assure the delivery of high-quality care.”

In response, Mike Smith, chief operating officer, said they were ‘disappointed with the rating’ and that since the inspection in October, new management had been brought in, including a ‘new home manager who has a clinical and nursing background’.

He said: “The newly appointed leadership team have the full support of Shaw’s senior management team and our plans have been shared with West Sussex County Council and the CQC, and we endeavour to provide a better service for our service users and families.”

Mr Smith said additional training had also been given and more was scheduled so they could ‘continue on our path of improvement’.

Rustington Hall was approached for comment.