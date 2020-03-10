Plans for £34million health centre and multi-storey car park in Worthing shown to MPs

Plans for a £34million state-of-the-art healthcare centre in Worthing were viewed by the town’s two MPs this week.

Tim Loughton, MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, and Sir Peter Bottomly, MP for Worthing West, were shown the plans for the Worthing Integrated Care Centre by leader of Worthing Council Daniel Humphreys, and councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for regeneration.

The £34 million care centre and a multi-storey car park are to be funded by Worthing Borough Council through loans to be recouped through rent and income.

The plans will go before Worthing Council’s planning committee in the summer following a three-week pre-planning public consultation starting on March 23, and a subsequent planning application.

According to the council, the centre will be a ‘one-stop shop for residents seeking help with a range of care issues and will have space for doctors, mental health specialists, outpatients, health visitors and a pharmacy, as well as further services for families and children’.

It will be located on the site of the car park at the back of the Town Hall and would see the existing Central Clinic site demolished to make way for the new facility.

Councillor Daniel Humphreys, leader of the council, said: “The WICC is a very exciting development and, as both MPs have been very supportive of the project, we wanted to show them the plans.”

Tim Loughton MP said: “It’s particularly good to see the strong partnership between the local council and the NHS that’s going to produce a state-of-the-art health centre for a great many local people. We are leading the way in integrated healthcare.”

Sir Peter Bottomley added: “People in and around Worthing want a good place to live, a good place to work and they want good healthcare facilities. I’m glad that the council has got everyone together and we’re going to have the best health services in the centre of Worthing, which will be a win all round for everyone.”