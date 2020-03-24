Pictures show Worthing’s deserted streets during Coronavirus lockdown

These pictures show once bustling streets almost totally empty, as people stay in their homes to help stop the spread of Coronavirus and lessen the impact on the NHS.
With Worthing on lockdown, all non-essential shops, pubs and cafés ordered to close and widespread self-isolation, the streets of our town centre have been deserted.
