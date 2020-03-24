Created with Sketch.
Worthing town centre is deserted SUS-200324-174415001

Pictures show Worthing’s deserted streets during Coronavirus lockdown

With Worthing on lockdown, all non-essential shops, pubs and cafés ordered to close and widespread self-isolation, the streets of our town centre have been deserted.

These pictures show once bustling streets almost totally empty, as people stay in their homes to help stop the spread of Coronavirus and lessen the impact on the NHS.

Worthing town centre

Worthing town centre

Worthing town centre

Worthing town centre

