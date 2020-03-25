Pictures show Worthing even more deserted on day two of Coronavirus lockdown

There was barely a soul in sight in Worthing town centre yesterday (March 24) as the first day of lockdown got underway.

This morning, there were even fewer people. Bin collections have continued and there was still time for a socially distanced natter for a couple of residents, but our town is looking very different to how it did a week ago. Today should be market day, with the streets bustling with people. Sadly, for now, that is not the case.

Worthing town centre at 9.30am today (March 25). Deserted, but bin collections and careful socialising continue.

Worthing town centre at 9.30am today (March 25). Deserted, but bin collections and careful socialising continue.

Worthing town centre at 9.30am today (March 25). Deserted, but bin collections and careful socialising continue.

Worthing town centre at 9.30am today (March 25). Deserted, but bin collections and careful socialising continue.

