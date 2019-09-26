New cardiac services for West Sussex planned, thanks to National Lottery funding

New services for cardiac patients in West Sussex are set to launch, thanks to funding from the National Lottery.

The charity Cardiac Rehabilitation Support West Sussex (CRSWS) will receive £10,000 to help launch a range of new services in partnership with Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s pulmonary and cardiac rehab team, based at Worthing Hospital.

Members of the pulmonary and cardiac rehab team at Worthing Hospital

The aim is to help the older and more frail cardiac patients who are unable to access rehab sessions because of restricted mobility or poor access to public transport.

Hayley Fairclough, lead physiotherapist, said: “As a result of this project, more than 500 people a year with heart problems will be able to access rehabilitation sessions regardless of mobility or disability.

“This project will considerably increase the life chances of particularly vulnerable patients recovering from heart problems.”

The charity plans to use the grant and its own resources to set up exercise groups in new locations, fund transport for patients who have poor mobility or disabilities, and provide resources to enable cardiac patients to carry out comprehensive exercise sessions safely in their own homes.