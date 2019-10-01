Merger of West Sussex mental health charities will ‘strengthen support services’ in Worthing and Adur

Two mental health charities in West Sussex have officially merged, strengthening support services for people living in Worthing and the Adur district.

Coastal West Sussex Mind, which is based in Worthing, and The Corner House mental health resource centre in Southwick, which was run by Shoreham District Mental Health Association, merged on Tuesday, October 1.

The organisations were already working together, as both are part of Pathfinder West Sussex, the county’s alliance of mental health providers. Soon, the two charities together will be changing their name to West Sussex Mind.

Christine Eccleston, from Lancing, is one of four trustees from The Corner House to be joining Coastal West Sussex Mind’s board.

She has received support at The Corner House, in Southwick Street, for ten years and also works as a peer supporter for The CAPITAL Project Trust, a West Sussex charity run by and for people with mental health issues.

Christine said: “Corner House is a lovely place and has done some remarkable things.

“This merger is really positive because it will benefit people with mental health problems in Adur and Worthing.”

Staff say the merger brings significant benefits, including less complex services for people seeking help, a more secure service and sharing expertise. Management efficiencies will mean more time spent supporting people.

It also means more seamless support for those in Worthing town centre and East Worthing, who could get help at both venues.

Merger plans were first made public in December.

Sally Lefroy, Coastal West Sussex Mind chairman, said at the time: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve been working together more collaboratively as we are both part of the Pathfinder Alliance of mental health providers in West Sussex.

“Now this merger is a great opportunity for both our charities to share their own expertise to benefit the people we support.

“The Corner House team are experienced in mindfulness and artistic work while CWSx Mind specialisms include supporting families, young people, recovery services for adults and anti-stigma work.”