‘Make next four weeks count’ West Sussex urged so restrictions can be lifted

Covid testing

Alison Challenger said vaccination and testing remain key to controlling the spread of Covid-19 and that simple actions such as regular hand washing, wearing face coverings, maintaining social distancing and letting fresh air into indoor settings can bring the country to the end of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in West Sussex has increased in recent weeks, reflecting the national trend caused by the spread of the Delta variant.

Although the West Sussex rate remains lower than the South East and England rates, Ms Challenger said numbers will only come down if everyone plays their part during the next four weeks.

In seven days up to Friday July 11 there were 277 new recorded Covid cases in West Sussex at a rate of 32.1 per 100,000 population.

Earlier this week Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the planned June 21 unlocking in England would be moved back by four weeks.

Ms Challenger added: “We want to make sure that we continue to keep people safe and that the measures in place ensure we can come out of the roadmap without needing to return.

“Vaccines are now becoming available to younger adults, and I’d urge those who are eligible to take up that offer. Making sure you have your second vaccine if you’ve already had your first will also increase your protection, keep our communities safe and help bring us out of restrictions.

“By taking regular free tests at home, we can be confident we aren’t spreading Covid-19 to others without realising it.

“We must also remember the message that has been so important throughout the pandemic – hands, face, space and fresh air. Continuing to carry out these simple actions during the next four weeks will make a real difference.”

Its website has details on how you can get free Covid-19 testing kits, which can be ordered to be delivered direct to your home or picked up from collection points across West Sussex.

You can also find information on its website about vaccinations and the latest Covid-19 guidelines.