Major West Sussex arts organisation acts to reassure public amid growing virus fears

Staff at the new Worthing Theatres and Museum are stepping up the battle against Coronavirus.

In the meantime, they have confirmed there are “no plans to cancel any events or close any of our venues unless directed by central government.”

West Sussex music promoter warns we are looking at "the tip of a very large iceberg"

The new body, which runs Worthing’s major arts venues, said in a statement: “As part of our continued drive to ensure the health & safety of our customers and staff, we wanted to share an update on the steps we've made amid growing concerns of coronavirus (Covid19)

“WTM continues to operate as venues for cinema, theatre and museum events and exhibitions. We are following Public Health Authority and WHO guidelines to help prevent the spread of any virus."

Measures include:

Introduced further cleaning to our daily schedule.

Training our staff on prevention methods.

Cleaning ‘touch points’ between each screening or event.

Introduced a card only payment policy for our box office.

Installed additional signage encouraging our visitors to maintain good hand hygiene.

Increased the number of hand sanitisers in public areas at our venues.

Theatre productions cancelled

The statement added: “We have been keeping a close eye on the developments of the situation surrounding Coronavirus / COVID-19 and following advice from the Deputy Chief Medical Officer we can confirm that while the risk to individuals is still low, at present there are no plans to cancel any events or close any of our venues unless directed by central government.”

Bananarama and Todrick Hall confirmed for FABULOSO Pride In The Park in Brighton

Great line-up for Goodwood's Three Friday Nights this summer

Discover the 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season

The 2020 Chichester Festival Theatre summer season in detail

In pictures - see who's coming to Brighton Festival

2020 Brighton Festival programme unveiled

Great programme coming up at Worthing's newest music venue