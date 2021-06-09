Littlehampton mum shares powerful video in bid to encourage people to talk more about mental health

Sarah Wilson, of Northway Road, Wick, said she hit rock bottom mentally and decided the perfect solution would be to take her own life.

In the eight-minute video clip, the 43-year-old mum-of-two shares details of the harrowing day she decided she was going to walk in front of a Gatwick Express train.

In a ‘dream-like, trance-like’ state, she said she walked to the edge of the platform, when a little boy dropped something next to her, bringing her back to reality.

Sarah Wilson, of Littlehampton, hit rock bottom mentally and her experience led her to want to help others

“There was no planning, it just came over me like that,” said Sarah, who was working in a corporate job at the time and was having difficulties with her mental health and wellbeing.

“I then realised what had happened and what I was going to do. I was appalled, shocked and ashamed. I cried all the way home and not one person asked if I was ok.

“I told my husband when I got home and that is when we decided I got some help.”

Sarah’s experience led her to want to help others – and after completing courses online, she achieved a coaching qualification and set up her own coaching business, Coastal Coaching Sussex Limited.

“It feels awesome to help people,” she said.

“To get people to talk about mental health and wellbeing is so important.

“And to be helping other people feels like the mistakes I have made in my life, I am making up for them by helping them.”

Sarah said she has had positive feedback since sharing the video on her professional Facebook, Instagram and Linkedin pages.

“I felt relieved. Initially when I put it on I thought it was a good idea, but you don’t know what reaction you’re going to get – I bared my soul in that video. Then the responses came in and I knew I had done the right thing, and it was lovely that people resonated with me.

“One woman who lost her first husband stopped me in Morrison’s to thank me and that was when it really hit home that I had helped someone and could help more people.

“I think it is important that people talk about their experiences and I hope the video gives some understanding to someone who might have been through it themselves or maybe their loved one has.”

Sarah offers a number of therapies at her coaching business, including Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and Mindfulness-based cognitive therapy.

She is currently doing sessions on Zoom, but is considering face-to-face sessions in the future.