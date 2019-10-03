Littlehampton care home to close: bosses explain decision

A care home in Littlehampton is set to close, according to the operator.

A spokesman for HC-One, which took over Regency Court from Bupa, said it would be closing the care home in South Terrace due to the building not being fit for purpose.

Regency Court care home

At its latest CQC inspection, the report of which was published on October 5 last year, the care home was rated as 'good' overall, but 'requires improvement' at being effective.

A spokesperson for the home said: “The health, safety, and wellbeing of the individuals we support are our top priorities. Because of this, we continually review the quality and suitability of our homes and the service we provide.

“Following the most recent review of Regency Court we have concluded that the building is no longer fit to serve as one of the modern, high standard facilities HC-One seeks for all its Residents.

“This is mainly due to the internal layout of the building being no longer compatible with the demands of a modern-day care home as it prevents us from providing care in the way we would like to and that we feel Residents should deserve and expect.

“We have therefore decided it is in the best interests of everyone connected to Regency Court for the home to close in an orderly and managed way.

“A dedicated project team is in place, led by our Managing Director and Area Director, who will be providing on-site support throughout this process. We’ll make every effort to ensure that everyone finds a suitable new care placement that meets their individual needs. Practical support to view new homes and to complete a move will also be provided.

“We will also be supporting all Colleagues who are affected by this decision. Transfers to our other homes are being explored, and those who choose to pursue new opportunities will receive the full support of our HR Team, including CV writing classes and employability coaching.

“This was a very difficult decision to make, but as a responsible provider we felt it was imperative that we took action to assure the comfort and safety of our Residents and Colleagues.”