Here are the latest covid-19 figures for your area in West Sussex

Coronavirus news

West Sussex saw 211 new confirmed cases of the virus in the seven days to Friday, June 4, according to West Sussex County Council.

This equates to 24.4 cases per 100,000 people, which is lower that the rate across the south east (31.7) and across England (47.7).

It means that, on average, 30 people are testing positive for COVID-19 each day in West Sussex.

However, cases are rising compared to the previous week, the council said.

There were only 15 new cases among those aged 60 plus in the seven days to June 4.

When the county is broken down by district, all areas saw a rise in cases over the seven days to June 4, compared with the previous week.

The current figures for each area are:

Adur – nine new cases in the seven days to June 4 (giving it a rate of 14 cases per 100,000 people)

Arun – 22 new cases (rate of 13.7)

Chichester – 13 new cases (rate of 10.7)

Crawley – 32 new cases (rate of 28.5)

Horsham – 42 new cases (rate of 29.2)

Mid Sussex – 63 new cases (rate of 41.7)

Worthing – 30 new cases (rate of 27.1)

The figures also show that there were 74 covid-positive patients in hospital beds across the South East of England on Tuesday, June 8.

Of these, seven were occupying beds capable of mechanical ventilation.