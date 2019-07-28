Guild Care’s outreach service aids health and wellbeing in Adur and Worthing

Guild Care has a range of outreach services supporting people in the heart of Worthing and in the Adur community.

Whether you are a child or an adult with a disability, an older person, carer or family member, Guild Care’s outreach services could possibly help you.

The charity’s services aim to maintain and improve people’s health and wellbeing. This could be by supporting them after returning home from a hospital stay, short-term visits from a volunteer, or signposting to other services. Help can also be provided to increase their income by reviewing benefits, energy tariffs and completing forms and paperwork.

Last year alone, Guild Care’s outreach service collected 15,500 hours of face-to-face and telephone support and supported more than 1,440 vulnerable older people.

Lorna Martin, community services manager, said: “Many people wish to remain in their own homes for as long as possible and we want to help make sure they can.

“We understand how difficult it can be living at home if you’re an older person or have a disability, and so we aim to make sure you have the support you need in accessing services to help maintain your independence at home, as well as out in the local community.”

The outreach service provides practical advice for older people

If you, or someone you love, has a disability, the community liaison worker can help you complete appropriate forms and paperwork to access relevant benefits, care and services, along with finding local social opportunities.

Max Murray, who lives with various disabilities and chronic disease, contacted the community disability service to help her with accessing benefits, filling out forms and getting help with equipment – some of which she didn’t even know existed. With their help, Max now has a scooter that helps her get out of the house and allows her to remain independent.

She said: “It’s really hard when you’re someone who has lived independently and alone, like I do. It’s very hard to ask for help, to accept help, and to recognise that you need help.

“The benefit system is just a nightmare. It’s not designed for people. It makes you really anxious. There’s so much of it to go through. So, it was really nice to have someone who obviously knows the job very well and understands everything to break it down into more manageable sections, so it’s not so overwhelming.

“[Outreach] has been empowering for me. Enabling me to feel like I’m a human being and I have a place in the world.”

The outreach service also provides practical advice and support for older people, with free help completing forms and paperwork and accessing appropriate benefits, such as: Attendance Allowance, Blue Badge applications and Personal Independence Payments. They can also help you reduce your energy bills, including tariff reviews and improving insulation in your own home.

One service user said: “The money adviser checked my benefits for me as my health and mobility had become worse over the last year. Once I was awarded the allowance, the outreach team gave me a choice of agencies that could help me. I now see a lovely lady twice a week.”

If you, or someone you know are worried about coping upon your return from the hospital, a volunteer will visit and make sure you are safe, have what you need and that the relevant services are in place should you need them, as part of the Home from Hospital service.

Their valued assistance will ensure you are not isolated following your discharge from hospital and will visit to help you regain your confidence and independence.

Their team can also help older people access clubs, activities and fitness classes, with the aim to improve health and wellbeing. They can also provide support, advice and information by helping you to find other relevant services.

For more information on Guild Care’s outreach service, contact the customer services team on 01903 327327, email enquiry@guildcare.org or visit www.guildcare.org