First Walk for Worthing enjoyed by all 250 who took part to support Guild Care

Guild Care has said a massive thank you to the hundreds of people who supported the charity’s first Walk for Worthing.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and town crier Bob Smytherman officially opened the race on Saturday evening and 250 people of all ages completed the 5k seafront route, despite the wet weather.

Guild Care's first Walk for Worthing was completed by 250 supporters of all ages

East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, a patron of Guild Care, was among those taking part.

Suzanne Millard, chief executive, said: “We are very grateful to all the people who, despite the weather, still turned out to support our first Walk for Worthing.

“Everyone who took part said they really enjoyed it and hopefully we’ll see you all again next year. Thank you and well done.”

All the money raised will help fund services to support people living south of the Downs from Fishersgate to Littlehampton, including older people, people living with dementia and children and adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.

The first person back was Chris Woods, who finished in an impressive 28 minutes. Cousins Thomas Tavander and Maggie Horne, both 12, were second and third.

Amanda Bartlett, who works for Guild Care’s home care team came fourth, having taken up running only four months ago. She said she sprained her ankle earlier in the week, so was very pleased with her performance.

Daisy, five, and her sister Katie scooted along the route with their mum Paula Sheppard, a Home from Hospital volunteer for Guild Care. They chose to join in as they wanted to support a local charity.

Lucie Dumbleton and her son Joshua Johnstone, seven, use Guild Care’s Ashdown service, which supports children with learning disabilities and their families.

Lucie said: “Joshua has ADHD and autism and the Ashdown service is a lifeline for us. When Joshua is there, I can relax knowing he is having fun in a safe place. That’s why we are taking part to say thank you.”

The Trimble family ran along the promenade together. Laura, 21, Scott, 14, and dad Paul, 54, wanted to ‘support people who struggle with dementia’.

Another family, made up of grandmother, Sue, daughters Stella and Alice and grandson Oscar 13, said: “We came to support Guild Care and all the great work they do in the community.”