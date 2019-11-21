Defibrillator for busy Southwick church continues legacy of late Adur East Lions president

Adur East Lions Club is carrying on the legacy of a former president by continuing to support defibrillators in the district.

Jim Pummell, who died last year, chose to support a defibrillator appeal during his year as president, from July 2015 to June 2016, and as a result, three were donated by the club.

Adur East Lions with the defibrillator for Southwick Methodist Church

A retired police officer, Jim was pleased to be able to provide defibrillators for Shoreham Community Centre, Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade and Ropetackle Arts Centre in Shoreham.

Lion Susan Saunders said: “The Lions’ motto is ‘we serve’ and Jim felt this was a great opportunity to serve our community.

“Although sadly Lion Jim is no longer with us, Adur East Lions still continue to support the placement of defibrillators in the area.”

The club has recently contributed to the funding for a defibrillator at Southwick Methodist Church hall, to continue Jim’s legacy.

The Tea and Tinsel gathering

Heather McKay, from the church, said: “Southwick Methodist Church really appreciate the kind donation towards the defibrillator.

“Knowing that it is available on the premises will be a great reassurance to the many groups of all ages that regularly use our premises.”

The Lions held their popular Tea and Tinsel event at the church hall on Saturday, November 9.

If you know of anyone locally who would benefit from attending the Lions’ tea socials, or if you would like to find out more about the help the Lions provide, telephone 0345 8337356 or find them on Facebook www.facebook.com/adureastlionsclub