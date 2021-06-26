Weekend of walk-in vaccination clinics to take place across Sussex

Local GP Federation, Alliance for Better, is managing multiple walk-in sessions, which are aimed to make access to the vaccine 'even easier'.

Katherine Saunders, CEO, Alliance for Better Care said: “We want to make access to the vaccine as simple as possible and these sessions may provide a better option for some

patients.

"We simply ask that patients check beforehand which vaccine is being administered at each clinic and whether it is a first or second dose session, so that they can ensure they attend a clinic that is suitable for them.”

For second doses, patients need to be at least eight weeks from the first vaccine and they will need to receive the same vaccine type as their first dose.

The clinics being run in Sussex this weekend are:

– Whitehawk Football Club Community Day, Brighton (Saturday, 10.30 - 14.30). This is for all adults, Pfizer first and second doses. Tickets for the community day must be booked online in advance.

– Hove Lawns, Hove (Saturday,10 - 14.30). For all adults, Pfizer first and second doses.

– Warrior Square Surgery, St Leonards-on-Sea (Saturday, 10.30 - 15.30). For all adults. Pfizer first and second doses.

– Apple Tree Centre Hindu Temple, Ifield Ave, Crawley RH11 0LF (Saturday, 14.00 - 16.00). AstraZeneca second doses.

– Saxonbrook Medical, Maidenbower Place, Crawley RH10 7QH (Saturday, 10.30 - 14.00). For all adults. Pfizer first and second doses.

– Angmering Community Centre, Angmering (Saturday, 9.00 - 17.00 AND Sunday 9.00 to 12.30) For all adults. Pfizer first and second doses.

– Haywards Heath – Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, RH16 3DN (Saturday, 8.30 - 18.20). Pfizer first and second doses.

– Brunswick Square, Brighton BN3 1EJ (Sunday, 10.30 - 14.30). For people aged 40 and over, AstraZeneca first dose.

– Hampden Park Surgery, 13 Brodrick Close, Eastbourne BN22 9NQ (Sunday, 10.00 - 13.00). For all adults, Pfizer first and second doses.