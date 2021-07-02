Walk-in Covid vaccination clinics for Steyning, Henfield, Billingshurst and Storrington patients

Anyone who still needs their jab can simply walk in and have it at The Glebe Surgery in Storrington.

The walk-in clinics are taking place on the following dates:

- Saturday, July 3, 8am to 6.30pm

The walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are being held at The Glebe Surgery in Storrington. Picture: Google Street View

- Monday, July 5, 5pm to 8pm

- Wednesday, July 7, 7.30am to 9am

- Friday, July 9, 5pm to 8pm

A spokesman for Steyning Medical Practice said on Facebook: “The next three weeks are crucial, get your vaccine now.

“Every adult is now eligible for their Covid-19 vaccination, and we are working to make sure everyone has the chance to get vaccinated against the virus.

“The government may lift Covid-19 restrictions on July 19, if they think it’s safe and the more of us that have had the vaccine, the more likely that is to happen.

“To make it as easy as possible for you to have your vaccine, we are holding walk-in sessions.

“You don’t need an appointment, just turn up with a form of ID and you can have your first dose – nice and easy!”

Anyone aged over 18 can receive the Pfizer vaccine at the walk-in clinics.