Walk-in coronavirus vaccination sessions in Worthing this weekend – all you need to know

Walk-in vaccination sessions are taking place in the town on Friday and Saturday, Sussex NHS Commissioners confirmed.

There will be one at The Charmandean Centre in Forest Road on Friday (July 2), from 8am to 4pm.

Adults needing their first dose can receive the Pfizer vaccine and they can have their second dose if it has been eight weeks since their first.

Sessions are taking place at The Charmandean Centre in Worthing. Picture: Google Street View

On Saturday, there will be a session again at The Charmandean Centre, from 8am to 4pm, and the same rule over the second dose will apply.

People can also attend a session at Durrington Health Centre in Durrington Lane on Saturday, from 9am to 3pm, but this is for first Pfizer doses only.

A spokesman for the Sussex Covid-19 Vaccination programme said: “The walk in vaccinations sessions have proven to be a huge success so far, with thousands of vaccines being given on board buses, ambulances and at pop-up clinics across Sussex.

“Our teams have worked incredibly hard to roll out the Covid-19 vaccine to our communities as quickly as we can but we know that there are still people who want a vaccination and are yet to come forward or are now due a second dose which is vital to ensure maximum protection.

“We hope these pop up sessions will encourage more people to receive their vaccination; you don’t need an appointment, just turn up – it really is that easy to get this vital protection.”

Walk-in clinics are taking place across Sussex in a bid to ‘Max the Vax’ and encourage as many people as possible to come forward for their vital jabs.