The latest coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing revealed

And 51 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period. according to the figures released by Public Health England.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Adur.

Meanwhile, figures released on Tuesday (June 22), showed that 44,682 people in Adur had received their first covid vaccination. And 34,836 people had received their second dose.

Coronavirus figures for Adur and Worthing

In Worthing 14 people had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period. And 65 had tested positive for covid in the latest 24-hour period.

The figures also showed that there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test in Worthing.